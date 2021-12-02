Seamus Coleman’s Everton spot under considerable threat according to reports

There are concerns at Everton surrounding Seamus Coleman.

Everton officials are reportedly concerned surrounding the ability of Seamus Coleman to continue his longevity playing in the Premier League.

The latest reports come just shortly after the Toffees dreadful 4-1 Merseyside Derby defeat to Liverpool, and after he made a poor mistake that saw Liverpool extend their lead on the night.

In a recent report in the Athletic, it appears that Everton are growing increasingly concerned at Coleman continuing his Premier League stay for the Goodison Park outfit.

Seamus Coleman’s position at Everton under threat.

Coleman has been Everton’s defensive mainstay in recent years, and he has continued that up until this season, but he has endured an injury blighted season at times this year.

And as quoted by the Athletic, club officials are considering a replacement for the Ireland captain.

“Elsewhere in the back four, there are concerns internally about the longevity of 33-year-old Seamus Coleman over an entire campaign,” the report stated.

“The absence of competition for the club and Republic of Ireland captain has long been a major flaw in Everton’s recruitment — they have tried and failed to strengthen in this position for several windows — and there are fears it will catch up with them over the coming months.

“Academy product Jonjoe Kenny has not been deemed adequate cover by both predecessor Carlo Ancelotti and now Benitez and once again the club will try to find a new right-back in January.”

Seamus Coleman.

Similarly to Coleman, Everton have endured a frustrating Premier League season so far, despite some positive results at the start of the season.

Their most recent defeat saw them crash to a heavy beating at home to bitter rivals Liverpool, as they fell to 14th in the Premier League table.

An Everton fan gets onto the pitch and approaches the players. pic.twitter.com/vitsRGp4Jy — Matt – Tactically Everton  (@TacticallyEv) December 1, 2021

As a result, they are just two points clear of 17th placed Watford, with their last win coming in September at home to Norwich City.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: everton, Premier League, Seamus Coleman