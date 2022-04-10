Scott Parker reveals huge Mark Travers improvement

Mark Travers is a man in fine form.

Mark Travers has been one of the stories of the Championship season in England, turning in several impressive displays throughout for Bournemouth.

Having been no more than a bit-part player on the English South-Coast last year, the 22-year-old from Kildare has established himself as one of the most impressive shot-stoppers in the second-tier, and is likely to be playing Premier League football next season.

As a result, he has come in for plenty of praise, and rightly so.

“The progression of Mark Travers is remarkable really..”

Speaking after the Cherries’ scoreless draw away to Sheffield United, his rise was detailed by Scott Parker, who has witnessed Travers’ season first-hand.

“The progression of Mark is remarkable really,” Parker said, as quoted by the Bournemouth Echo.

“If you’d have seen Mark at the beginning of the season to where he is now, it’s chalk and cheese.

“That’s fully down to Mark. The investment he has put into Rob Burch and Gareth (Stewart) in terms of coming in every day, wanting to improve and having a strong mind to understand that position and how tough it is.

Mark Travers is leading Bournemouth to the Premier League with stops like this #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/Sr4KNdv6sR — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) April 10, 2022

“He’s improved and is earning every bit of a right to be in this team and play in this team.

“He is exactly that player who has not experienced that. This is the first full season Mark Travers has had. I am very pleased for him.”

Mark Travers.

Travers, however, remains on the periphery of the Ireland goalkeeping debate.

With Gavin Bazunu and Caoimhin Kelleher both seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order, the Maynooth native will be ruing the illness that forced him to miss out on the last international window.

He does, although, remain firmly in the thoughts of Stephen Kenny, even with the recent showings from Bazunu and Kelleher in an Irish jersey recently.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: afc bournemouth, mark travers, scott parker