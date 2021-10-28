Scott Parker hails impact of Gavin Kilkenny and Mark Travers at Bournemouth

Scott Parker had some nice things to say about Gavin Kilkenny and Mark Travers.

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has hailed the contributions from his young Ireland duo Gavin Kilkenny and Mark Travers after an impressive start to the season for his side.

Kilkenny, and most notably, Travers, have been a major part of Bournemouth’s early season success – with both taking their chance under new management at the club.

Currently, the Cherries are top of the Championship – and are unbeaten with several of their young players impressing so far under Parker.

Scott Parker on Gavin Kilkenny and Mark Travers.

Speaking this week, Parker opened up on the contributions of Kilkenny and Travers, explaining that while they have impressed, they need to continue doing so.

Kilkenny has only recently returned to the starting XI whereas Travers has picked up a number of clean sheets in a rock-solid backline including Champions League winner Gary Cahill.

“Gavin Kilkenny and Mark Travers are players that were fringe players before I came in at the start of the season,” he told the League of 72.

“They were fringe players or didn’t play a lot of minutes, but they have earned the right to say that they are my players to get into the team.

“They got into the team by what they did in training and how they held themselves there with their performances. Them boys have been performing very well, but the next challenge for them is to be consistent and keep playing well. ”

Kilkenny and Travers are helping to bring a ‘freshness’ to Bournemouth.

While neither have yet to nail down a place in Stephen Kenny’s Ireland side just yet, both players have impressed suitably enough for Parker to notice their contributions within his group.

Kilkenny and Travers were previously viewed as fringe players in Bournemouth’s side, but they are now part of a vibrant squad that is top of the Championship after missing out on promotion via the Playoffs last season.

“There was obviously an uplift [when I came in], but they’ve [young players] brought an energy and freedom which happens with young players when they come into the team.

“I said it at the start at the end of the transfer window that I thought I got the balance right with experienced and young players who are enthusiastic and have a freedom about them. I think the balance is well and they have helped bring that.”

