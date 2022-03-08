Ex-Celtic captain Scott Brown quits Aberdeen as he nears retirement

Scott Brown has left Aberdeen.

Scottish top-flight giants Aberdeen have confirmed that Scott Brown has left the club, amid rumours that he is set to call time on his playing career.

Before the start of the season, Brown joined the Dons as a player-coach on a two-year deal at Pittodrie under previous boss Stephen Glass.

Glass, however, left his role at the club, being replaced by former Irish international Jim Goodwin as manager, who was previously in charge of St Mirren.

And in light of the managerial shake-up at Aberdeen, Brown has left the club, as he eyes his first job in his managerial career.

“Aberdeen Football Club today confirms team captain, Scott Brown, will leave the Club as he looks to take the next steps in his coaching journey,” a statement read “The 36-year-old, former Scotland captain joined the Club in the summer of 2021 on a two-year deal in a player-coach role. We can today confirm team captain, Scott Brown, will leave the Club as he looks to take the next steps in his coaching journey 🔴 All at AFC would like to thank Scott for his contribution during his time with the Club. We wish him all the very best in his future career. — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) March 8, 2022 “He will now depart the Dons to allow him to focus on his coaching development with a view to taking the first steps in his managerial career when an opportunity arises.”

Also commenting on the departure was Brown, who thanked the Dons for granting him his first steps into coaching.

“I would like to take this opportunity to firstly thank the Board at Aberdeen and, of course, Stephen Glass and his backroom staff, for giving me the opportunity to enjoy my first taste of coaching,” he said.

“I’d also like to thank all my team-mates and the great staff both at Cormack Park and Pittodrie.

“I know I was only in the North-east for a short period, but the fans made me feel welcome from day one, so my thanks must also go to them for showing me so much support.

“Aberdeen is a huge Club and I know there is a real determination from all to deliver success both on and off the pitch. I wish them all the best for the remainder of the season.”

Aberdeen have announced that Scott Brown has left the club 👇 pic.twitter.com/HP0ugNmfsY — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 8, 2022

Recently, Brown had been linked with the vacant managerial position at St Mirren, which Goodwin vacated. Brown, however, missed out on that job, but is hopeful that he will make his way into first-team management sooner rather than later.

