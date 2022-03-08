Saoirse Noonan reveals how Twitter DM led to UK move

An interesting move.

Ireland international, and former Cork GAA star Saoirse Noonan has revealed how her move to English side Durham came about, in rather interesting circumstances.

Previously of Cork City in the Women’s National League [WNL], Noonan made the move across the Irish Sea from Shelbourne, although injury has resulted in a setback of sorts for the multi-talented forward.

Now back home on loan at Shels, Noonan will be hoping that Durham will retain her services beyond the summer as she continues her return from injury.

“Durham actually contacted me sometime last year, through Twitter funnily enough..”

But her move to Durham was a strange one, with the club contacting Noonan through Twitter regarding a possible trial across the Irish Sea.

“Durham actually contacted me sometime last year, through Twitter funnily enough,” she said. “Then I was talking to their GM and stuff.

“Look, I went on a few trials in England at the start of January with Jess (Ziu) and Durham asked me to go over.

“It seemed like a good fit and having Naoise (McAloon) over there as well definitely helped me. That is how that came about.

“They sent me on a message ages ago and I never even looked. At one stage I looked and they just asked would I be interested in speaking to their general manager.

“I did and they just asked me over for a trial but I was in the middle of my season and exams in college. We just stayed in contact and then I just went over in January.”

Despite joining Durham in January, Noonan has been forced to return home after picking up a knee injury shortly after her arrival.

And having signed a six-month deal at the club, she does concede that she is in a precarious position, but is hopeful she can earn herself a new deal at Durham when her existing deal runs out.

“I knew they were a competitive side and knew they were in the Championship,” she added. “They have finished second in the two years beforehand, so I knew they were a good side.

“And obviously they were competing with the likes of Liverpool to try and get promoted. It would have been nice to get promotion with them in the first year there.

“But next year is another year, and I still want to try and do my best for them to get into the WSL, if I get the chance.

“My contract was six months, so I am more or less free again but I think I will probably go there, they were very good to me, helping me when I got the injury.

“So in my head I want to go there, because it is a stepping stone. Who doesn’t want to go there to help them get promoted to the WSL? And it is a good stepping stone, not too much of a leap.”

Shelbourne return.

But for now at least, the focus is on Shels in the WNL, and despite coming home where the GAA lure is strong, Noonan also revealed that she has received no approach from Cork boss Shane Ronayne to return to the GAA for the time being.

“No he didn’t,” she added. “To be honest, I don’t think anybody knew what was going on. I didn’t know myself what was going to happen, how long I’d be out for or whether I’d get to play in the Women’s National League.

“In a way, it was on my terms. Everybody knew I was doing rehab but not the background. Even when I rang Noel (King), he said ‘what?’ It was a weird one.”

Noonan is expected to return to full fitness in 1-2 months time, and will be a welcome addition for Shels on her return to full fitness.

Noonan was speaking as Sky Ireland announced a bursary designed to support senior women’s players on their paths outside of football.

The ‘Sky WNT Fund’ will award a minimum of €25,000 this year, to assist five senior international players with their academic studies and career development off the pitch.

