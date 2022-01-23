Swansea boss Russell Martin heaps praise on Irish international after wonderstrike

Ryan Manning is certainly one to watch.

Swansea City boss Russell Martin heaped praise on his Irish defender Ryan Manning, after the Galwegian scored a stunning goal for the Swans in their 1-0 win at home to Preston North End.

Playing in an unfamiliar back-three role, Manning found the back of the net from long-range to keep the Swans slim playoff ambitions alive against their Championship rivals.

Under Martin, the Swans have developed into being one of the Championship’s most exciting sides, with Manning benefitting from his new boss.

Speaking after the game, the ex-Norwich City player revealed just how much he enjoys working with the Irish wing-back, turned central-defender on Saturday.

“I love Ryan as a character and a player, playing in a position a lot of people were surprised to see him play in,” the Swans boss said, as quoted by WalesOnline.

Great goal by Ryan Manning today 🇮🇪pic.twitter.com/TbGUGubVaJ — Rep of Ireland Player Tracker (@RepTracker) January 22, 2022

“He’s grown a hell of a lot and he’s a young man who has a lot of room for improvement.

“He deserves that, and it’s a fantastic strike to win a game. He knows how I feel about him and what he’s capable of.”

While Manning has a distinct knack of scoring big goals for Swansea City, he has, however, failed to really assert himself as a key man in Stephen Kenny’s Ireland squad.

A left-sided full-back by trade, Manning has often found himself on the periphery of Ireland squads, despite Kenny’s decision to switch to a back-three in recent times.

But that has not deterred him from impressing for the Swans, having already scored once before this season.

Without doubt the Irish goal of the weekend from Ryan Manning 🇮🇪⚽️🔥#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/8oGOrb6HiP — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) November 28, 2021

Currently, Swansea find themselves in 17th position in the Championship, although they do have a number of games in hand on their league foes.

Next up for them in the league is an away trip to promotion contenders QPR, who happen to have Irish defender Jimmy Dunne within their ranks.

