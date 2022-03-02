Roy Keane rips into ‘pathetic’ Spurs as Harry Kane misfires

Roy Keane was on the warpath.

Roy Keane hit out at a ‘pathetic’ Spurs, following their FA Cup exit at the expense of Championship side Middlesbrough after extra-time away from home.

Antonio Conte’s side were outfought after extra-time against Chris Wilder’s ‘Boro, with Matt Doherty failing to fire.

But Keane was far from impressed with Spurs as a whole, while he also took aim at Harry Kane for being a big part of the problem in North London.

“Whatever is in that club’s DNA with the players, there’s a weakness there..”

“Typical Spurs, you can’t trust them,” Keane said on ITV on Wednesday night.

“You shouldn’t be surprised Spurs are losing these games…How many times do we have to say it? Whatever is in that club’s DNA with the players, there’s a weakness there.

“They’re truly pathetic I’ll be honest with you. But I wasn’t surprised. Gone to Middlesbrough midweek, it’s probably a bit cold. No surprises there.”

“Spurs… Spursy! How many times do we have to say it? Whatever’s in that club’s DNA – the players – there’s a weakness there. It’s really pathetic but I wasn’t surprised. Going up to Middlesbrough in midweek, probably a bit cold. No surprises there.” 🗣 Roy Keane on Tottenham 🥵 pic.twitter.com/Gt0ow6EPnO — ITV Football (@itvfootball) March 2, 2022

And on Kane, he added: “He’s part of the problem. He’s on the pitch, he needs to do more. It’s not [all down to Harry Kane] but he’s your main striker, he’s your top guy. He’s got to do more, he’s got to lead them.

“He doesn’t lead them that well. It’s typical Spurs. You can’t trust them.”

Spurs.

While Keane’s issues over Spurs may be well-placed, they have, however, delivered at times in recent weeks.

Against Man City, Spurs defeated Pep Guardiola’s side at the Etihad Stadium, before then losing away to Burnley just a few days later.

Saying that, they are just five points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, with two games in hand.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: harry kane, roy keane, Spurs