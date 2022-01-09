Roy Keane hits out at a ‘soft’ Arsenal following a dire FA Cup defeat away to Nottingham Forest

Arsenal endured another dire FA Cup outing against Nottingham Forest.

Roy Keane quipped that Arsenal played ‘like a pub team’ in Arsenal’s FA Cup defeat away to Nottingham Forest on Sunday evening.

Mikel Arteta’s side came into the game off the back of some positive league form, but they were undone by their Championship opponents.

Lewis Grabban’s solitary strike proved to be the difference between the sides, with the Gunners left reeling after being dumped out of the competition at the City Ground.

Roy Keane: “Arsenal look like Real Madrid, but they are playing like a pub team..”

At half-time, the game was scoreless, resulting in another Keane quip surrounding Arsenal.

“Arsenal look like Real Madrid, but they are playing like a pub team,” he said at the break when the scores were level.

And his scathing criticism of the Gunners continued after the game, as the Premier League side suffered defeat.

“We talk about Arsenal being good last week against Man City, but there’s still a softness there,” he added.

“We’re watching a game here, and OK, they’re missing players, but we’re still thinking that they are here for the taking.

“They didn’t show any sort of presence about them, and didn’t show up thinking they were Arsenal Football Club. There’s a feelgood factor around the club but that’s a big setback for them today.”

Arsenal dumped out of the FA Cup by Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal’s defeat at the City Ground was their second FA Cup defeat there on the spin, having lost at the ground in 2018.

The Gunners were then managed by legendary former boss Arsene Wenger, but they could not avoid a humiliating 4-2 defeat against the Reds.

And it was not much better this time round, however.

Forest, who have impressed in recent weeks under new boss Steve Cooper, and they are lurking just outside the playoff positions at the moment.

But their win was a very deserved one, as Grabban poked home into the net following a Ryan Yates cross, sealing their passage into the next round of the competition.

Forest will take on holders, and bitter local-rivals, Leicester City in the next round of the competition following their win.

