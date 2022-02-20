Roy Keane dispels Eric Cantona myth at Man United

Roy Keane has opened up on the genius of Eric Cantona.

One of the biggest myths surrounding Eric Cantona’s stint at Manchester United has been dispelled by Roy Keane.

Speaking ahead of United’s trip to Elland Road, Keane opened up on his time with Cantona at Old Trafford, revealing that the myths of Cantona training for many hours after training were untrue.

Despite that, the Frenchman was, and still is revered at the Red Devils. after helping them to unprecendented success.

“He was a brilliant player…”

“Obviously I had seen Eric before he signed for United,” Keane explained. “He was a brilliant player and scored big goals for Manchester United.

“He was a big player, and character. A good lad on a night out, and a good lad to have in the trenches. People like to refer to him as a bit of a maverick, but he loved the game. He was a good lad for training, and he got United over the line.

“When United blew it the year before, he came in and was the final piece of the jigsaw, and was a good guy to go with it.

“I think it was just the setting of the club. The manager and the characters already at the club, and his personality. People still remember the jersey and the collar. The fans still love him at United.”

Roy Keane on Eric Cantona ‘myth’.

But while Keane had lots of time for Cantona during their time together at the club, he did reveal that the narrative surrounding his training at the club was incorrect.

“I thought that was exaggerated,” Keane added. “There was stuff being said that he used stay behind for two hours after training, and kids would come to watch him from the academy. No.

“But he was a really good trainer, but he didn’t do anything extra compared to anything else. The key was that he done it in the big games.”

