“A disgrace to the club” – Roy Keane’s strong words for Man United players

One week on from Man United’s dreadful home defeat to Liverpool, Roy Keane has given his thoughts on what he made of the Red Devils recent performances.

United’s form has put the pressure firmly on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, conceding eleven goals in their three games prior to Saturday’s trip to London to take on Spurs.

And Keane has been predictably blunt regarding his assessment of his former side as the heat ratchets up on Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

“It was an embarrassing performance,” Keane said on Sky Sports. “I heard Bryan Robson speak during the week who was a great player for Manchester United and he was obviously a great player, a man full of courage.

“He felt that players gave up, and I think that is the biggest insult that you can give to a professional footballer. It was unacceptable.”

Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire both issued apologies during the week after Sunday’s capitulation at home to Liverpool, but Keane was left in no doubt of what he thought of those comments.

“There was a lot of talking this week,” he added. “A lot rubbish coming out from players, apologies left right and centre, it’s no good, It’s all rubbish.

“All that nonsense coming out from players. Team Rashford and Maguire, Fernandes was the same when he missed a penalty a few weeks back against Aston Villa. Just get on with the game, turn up and give everything you have for the club. They didn’t do that last week.”

The Red Devils have also been leaky at the back throughout the season, with Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka coming in for heavy criticism in an extraordinary rant from the Corkman.

“Maguire and Shaw last week were a disgrace,” he stressed. “A disgrace to the club, and they are established international players. Wan Bissaka.. I don’t even think Palace would take him back at this stage, he’s not even good enough for Man United.

“Whatever about talented players, United always had players with character and personalities, I don’t see that with this team. I heard Maguire speak during the week, he was like a robot.

“I’m fed up with this chat after games of people apologising. Harry Maguire was saying they need to come together as a group.

“No, he needs to sort his game out. If he is going to be the leader of that group, he needs to do the basics right. It’s nothing to do with fitness, it’s to do with a lack of professionalism.”

