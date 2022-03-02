Roy Keane laughs off Ian Wright’s ‘childish’ Anfield tradition

A typical Roy Keane statement.

Roy Keane laughed off Ian Wright’s ‘childish’ Anfield tradition, ahead of Liverpool’s FA Cup tie at home to Norwich City on Wednesday night.

During their playing days, both Wright and Keane were often enemies in chief on Merseyside, with the latter being the most obvious of which.

But ahead of Wednesday’s game, Wright revealed that he used to touch the famous ‘This is Anfield’ sign before playing at the historic venue, resulting in Keane laughing off his ‘childish actions’.

Roy Keane laughs off ‘childish’ Ian Wright.

“Of course [I did],” Wright told ITV when asked about his Anfield tradition of touching the famed sign. “I didn’t touch when I was going out with the guys, but before the warm-up. It’s unbelievable, and it is iconic. I had to touch it.

“It wasn’t going to touch it in front of my teammates because I didn’t want to be disrespectful. I just wanted to touch that sign.”

Keane, however, was unimpressed, as he laughed off a ‘childish’ Wright.

Did you touch the This Is Anfield sign when playing at Liverpool?@IanWright0: “I had to touch it… it’s iconic, it’s unbelievable.” Roy Keane: “Of course not. No point… I’m not sure why you touched it, Wrighty. It’s childish… what benefit did you get out of it?” Classic 🤣 pic.twitter.com/9mEGaz4CPJ — ITV Football (@itvfootball) March 2, 2022

“Of course not, there was no point,” he replied. “It might be a tradition for the English players but not for the opposition players. I’m not sure why you touched it, Wrighty, that’s silly and childish.

“It’s very childish, and what benefit did you get from doing that?”

Roy Keane.

And while both may have had differing traditions at Anfield, the result was often always the same for both.

During his games at Anfield, Keane enjoyed varying degrees of success, as Manchester United reigned English football with an iron fist.

Meanwhile, Liverpool often struggled for success during that period, having only gained the upper hand on their Manchester rivals in the last couple of years.

