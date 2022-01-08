Roy Keane hits out at ex-England international playing out from the back as Palace avoid FA Cup upset

Roy Keane was not impressed.

Roy Keane cut an agitated figure with former England international Jack Butland on Saturday lunchtime, as the ex-international made a horror mistake in today’s FA Cup action.

Fortunately for Butland, and his Crystal Palace teammates, they did get through their cup tie against Championship side Millwall, despite the mistake.

Butland was caught in possession by a high Millwall press, with Benik Afobe slotting home into an empty net.

Roy Keane hits out at Jack Butland.

The goal did, however, give the Championship side the lead, but they were eventually pegged back, and then beaten by their Premier League opponents.

But those circumstances did little to ease his frustrations at what he saw from the former Stoke City ‘keeper.

“For the goalkeeper, whatever about your manager’s philosophy or playing out from the back – you have to just clear the danger,” Keane said.

“I never understand every time I see goalkeepers taking chances. Clear your lines and we’ll argue afterwards. You talk about decision making, that defines players, careers really, when to make the right decision.

“Why didn’t he put his foot through it? It’s beyond me. There’s a time and a place for that but not everybody is going to be as good as Manchester City and Barcelona.

𝗖𝗮𝗻 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗿𝗼𝗮𝗿 🦁 Afobe exploits a defensive mistake, and @MillwallFC are ahead! 🔵#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/CQ4zXQG5dC — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 8, 2022

“This philosophy of playing out from the back – of course, there’s a time and a place.

“That danger, the two strikers – as soon as the ball went back to the goalkeeper, their eyes lit up, they’re thinking ‘happy days’. Just get it out, clear your lines.”

Crystal Palace seal their passage to the next round of the FA Cup.

Despite going in behind at the break, Patrick Vieira’s side hit back with two early second-half goals to see off their London rivals.

Michael Olise levelled matters before Jean-Philippe Mateta found the winner just before the hour mark.

Elsewhere in early FA Cup action, Burnley fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Championship side Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough won 3-2 away to Mansfield, and Hartlepool Town won out 2-1 against Blackpool.

Jason Knight’s Derby County, however, lost 1-0 away to Coventry City, while Callum O’Dowda was unable to help his Bristol City side avoid a 1-0 defeat at home to Fulham.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: FA Cup, Jack Butland, roy keane