Roy Keane defends his record as a manager in Sky Sports interview

Roy Keane defended his managerial record in a recent exchange with his Sky Sports colleague Micah Richards ahead of the Christmas schedule of games.

Following the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United boss, Richards joked that Keane should take over until the end of the season at Old Trafford.

But those comments sparked Keane to hit back, as he defended his coaching record at club, and international level.

“Why would that be a joke?,” he asked Richards. “But you said there’s something about me falling out with players, that’s what managers do.

“I’m going to ask you a couple of questions now and turn it on you. Have you ever been in the dressing room with me as a player and a manager? So why jump to these conclusions that..

“A manager, you’re meant to challenge people. You’re meant to fall out with people, managers do that. Then you might go, you can’t fall out with everyone. Obviously not.

“But there’s no doubt in my mind that if I went into a dressing room.. I’ve managed in the Premier League and I’ve coached at international level with Martin O’Neill. I have to fight my corner, nobody else is!”

While Keane was in high spirits in the first episode of this series, it does beg the question as to how keen he is to get back into football management.

And from that, it appears he is quite keen in doing so.

But for that opportunity to present itself to him again, it may be one that he has to wait for.

