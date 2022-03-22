Roy Keane’s ex-coach gives insight into how Saipan mess may have been avoided

A fascinating insight.

Former Manchester United fitness coach Mick Clegg has revealed a fascinating insight into Roy Keane’s exit from the Ireland squad before the 2002 World Cup.

Keane’s story has been told countless times by many, although few have told of how his mind works.

Clegg began working with Keane at Manchester United, before Keane essentially invited his club coach to link up with him at Ireland duty.

That was, however, done without the prior consent of then manager Mick McCarthy, who ultimately declined the midfielder’s request.

And while little could have really changed the ultimate outcome of Keane walking out in Saipan, an earlier intervention may have stopped tensions escalating as early as they did.

“I want you to come and train myself and some of the players I’ve talked to,” Keane told Clegg, according to an exclusive interview in the Independent.

“We want you to work with us because we feel it would be really good for the team to have somebody like you, as a motivator, too.

“We’re a small unit, but we can come out and really surprise people. I want you with me. I need you with me.”

But as mentioned, that did not convince McCarthy, who rejected Keane’s rather direct approach. Keane, reportedly, was left ‘seething’ by what he was told.

Keane, however, has made no secret of wanting to improve standards when he was in playing with the Ireland set-up, and the addition of Clegg may have done so.

Roy Keane’s Saipan exit.

It has also been argued that the acrimonious departure of Keane galvanised the Irish team in the World Cup, with Steven Reid saying just that.

“You could argue it brought a togetherness to the squad in a way,” Reid told the Glasgow Times in 2021. “It gave someone else an opportunity to play in that midfield position. We got out of the group and got knocked out on penalties to Spain.

“We arguably could have gone a lot further in the competition because we were the better team against Spain. It was the pinnacle of my career.”

Amid all of that, it does once again raise the question of what may have been if Keane opted to stay in Saipan, rather than leaving in the way he did.

These latest comments from Clegg will only add fuel to that fire.

