Roy Keane explains what he thinks is Antonio Conte’s biggest problem at Spurs

Roy Keane has detailed what he thinks is Antonio Conte’s biggest barrier to success at Tottenham Hotspur, and it has not come from an expected source.

The former Manchester United skipper claimed that he saw worrying signs in the club’s All or Nothing Amazon documentary series that will make Conte’s time at the club a tough one.

The former Chelsea boss has often achieved success wherever he goes, but Keane believes that it will be hard earned in North London, despite the quality he possesses within his squad.

“Everyone likes [Antonio] Conte don’t they, his CV is brilliant,” Keane told Micah Richards on Sky Sports. “He’s gone in there and Spurs must be a hard job.

“Do you know what word I’m going to use, and I hate using, but the culture at Spurs. Have you seen that documentary?

“When I watched that documentary, and I know it can get edited, but I was shocked with what was going on. You had players in the dressing room and medical room and everybody was on their phones.

“They showed a couple of players falling out, I think it was [Dele] Alli and [Eric] Dier, but they were arguing like children! They were going ‘you need to do your job’, there was no aggression. They were like actors, there was no emotion behind it.”

While Keane expressed concern at the way in which he viewed the ‘culture’ at Spurs, he also revealed that he was worried by Harry Kane’s lack of personality as captain.

“Harry Kane was doing a talk before the games and oh my god. I was like ‘Harry, you need to liven up man’,” he explained.

“First of all, if you’re going to speak before every game players are going to get bored of it. Why do you think you need to speak before matches?

“You know when people have a huddle before a match and there is about 600 staff in there, you kind of lose what it’s about. I think the bus driver was in it and the chef! I would be like ‘ye get out of this circle of whatever we’re doing’.

“But I like Spurs, I have a soft spot for Spurs.”

While Keane’s fears for Spurs may be justified, they are, however, flying under Conte as they look to catapult themselves back into the top-four race.

