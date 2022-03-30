Jim Crawford hails ‘clinical’ star in Ireland’s huge U21 win v Sweden

A great night for the Ireland U21s.

Ireland U21 boss Jim Crawford hailed Ross Tierney’s superb display for his side on Tuesday evening, in their 2-0 win away to Sweden at the Boras Arena.

Tierney opened the scoring for the Boys in Green, with substitute Tyreik Wright adding the gloss to the win late on.

For the ex-Bohemians starlet, it was a fitting reward for a fine showing, as he scored his first competitive goal for Crawford’s side, having gone mightily close to doing so against Italy last year.

“It was no surprise to me that he stuck that one home..”

“For me, it’s a conversation that I have had with Ross [Tierney] all week, on how he gets into the box and how clinical he can be,” Crawford explained after the game.

“That chance against Italy, I would have put my house on him scoring because he is a fantastic finisher.

“But it was no surprise to me that he stuck that one home. We’ve seen it all week in training, and he was fantastic.”

Tierney’s finish set the tone for the game, and eventual win at the Boras Arena, although there were one or two moments of concern for Ireland.

“We’ve a really tight group and it feels like a family in there..”

Brian Maher, however, eased pressure at key times to seal the deal for the Boys in Green, with Tierney a willing runner throughout the game.

“It was a decent finish,” Tierney added after the game. “It just came to me and I tried to make a good connection, thankfully I did. The goal came early on, when we changed formation.

“It took us a bit of time to get used to it but I think the lads at the back were unbelievable with the clean sheet. The goal maybe took a bit of pressure off them..

The win sets Crawford’s side up nicely ahead of their crunch European Qualifiers set to take place in June; with two home games to come against Montenegro and Bosnia.

“We knew that if we came here and won, it was in our own hands,” Tierney finished. “But we were fully concentrated on today and hopefully we can take this into the games in June.

“We’ve an unbelievable group here, even with the players that didn’t make the squad. JJ [Kayode] got an assist off the bench and Tyreik [Wright] scored.. We’ve a really tight group and it feels like a family in there..”

