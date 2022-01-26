Rory McIlroy hails ‘great leader’ and ‘motivator’ Harry Maguire

Rory McIlroy had only good things to say about Harry Maguire.

Rory McIlroy has claimed that Harry Maguire is a ‘great motivator’ having seen him in Dubai ahead of his Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic first-round this week.

Maguire, and many of his Manchester United teammates are in Dubai at the moment as part of their Premier League winter break, while McIlroy is also out in the Gulf State as part of his preparations for the Dubai Desert Classic.

And speaking ahead of his opening round on Thursday, McIlroy revealed that he can see why Maguire is the ‘sort of personality that you would want to captain a football team’.

Rory McIlroy on Harry Maguire: “He seems like a great motivator..”

“I saw him on the range this morning,” McIlroy said. “I was rushing to the first tee because I was late so I didn’t get a chance to see him hit any. It’s great to have those lads out here.

“[He] seems like a great leader. Seems like a great motivator, the sort of personality that you would want to captain a football team and someone you look up to.

The United Way 🔴💪 pic.twitter.com/TiMjw39gpc — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) January 23, 2022

“He’s actually a lot bigger than I realised standing besides him. Like standing next to him, he’s a big lad. I wouldn’t want to get

tackled by him, that’s for sure.

“Good to see him out here and hopefully, I think the break for everyone involved is probably needed, and they can get back and be refreshed and send the season well.”

Harry Maguire.

While McIlroy showered praise on the England international, Maguire has in fact come in for a lot of criticism in recent months.

Roy Keane has been one in particular who has hit out the ex-Leicester City defender, with both he, and United struggling for form this season.

In recent weeks, however, the goals have stopped going in against United to the same extent as before, despite some errors from Maguire.

United return to action on next week in the FA Cup against Championship side Middlesbrough, before they then take on Burnley in the Premier League just a few days later at Turf Moor.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Harry Maguire, Manchester United, Premier League, Rory McIlroy