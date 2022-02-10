Ronan Finn laser-focused as Shamrock Rovers look to rule once more

Ronan Finn has seen a lot in his time at Shamrock Rovers.

Shamrock Rovers skipper Ronan Finn has, arguably, one of the most decorated League of Ireland careers to his name, but has a burning desire to ensure he is not losing his will to succeed.

The Hoops head into the 2022 Premier Division season as back-to-back league champions, and few would bet against them as they go in search of a third successive league title.

Despite that, Finn understands that he, and his teammates must remain laser-focused in order to continue their tight grip on the Premier Division crown.

“If you suddenly think you’re better than what you are it can be all taken away from you..”

“I’ve only ever won two-in-a-row before, but this is a great opportunity for us as a dressing room to go again,” Finn tells Pundit Arena. “In fairness, that’s all it is. It’s an opportunity, it’s a level playing field with everybody.

“A lot of clubs have recruited well so we just need to make sure that we look after ourselves.”

Rovers, however, begin their 2022 campaign on Friday night, as they welcome Dublin rivals, and FAI Cup holders St Patrick’s Athletic to Tallaght Stadium in the President’s Cup final.

But they do that with a very similar squad to that of last year, with Jack Byrne and Andy Lyons coming in to the club; bolstering their already impressive squad.

“We’ve built a core group over the last few years,” Finn adds. “There’s a lot of senior players and there’s continuity within the squad. The ethos is the same and the new lads who have come know what we’re about.

“When Shamrock Rovers come knocking, you’re [always] looking at that phone.. I think that’s where we’re at. We’ve worked tremendously hard to get into this position, but it could all be undone very quickly.

“If you suddenly think you’re better than what you are it can be all taken away from you. That hunger and desire needs to be there..

“It’ll be a difficult tie for both teams…”@ShamrockRovers manager Stephen Bradley & @stpatsfc manager Tim Clancy spoke to Johnny Ward ahead of the President’s Cup Final on Friday 🏆 It’s live & FREE on #LOITV on Friday, KO 8pm 📺 ➡️ https://t.co/vfkMjbvRwA | #LOI pic.twitter.com/q273xm4G3b — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) February 10, 2022

“You look at the manager’s business that he has done over the last few years, it’s astute and its clever. We wanted to get to this stage where we didn’t want a massive turnover of players. We wanted to keep the squad going and ticking over, and I think that’s what we’ve done.”

While the Hoops were flawless in terms of their league form last season, they were dumped out of the FAI Cup early on by their bitter rivals Bohemians.

But perhaps, most notably, their European adventure came to a screeching halt at the expense of Estonian side Flora Tallinn.

“I think Europe was the one part that we let get away from us last year,” Finn explains. “Getting knocked out of the cup was on the back of the European run.

“We were fatigued in the middle of that, and we had a lot of injuries. The timing of that cup game [v Bohemians] didn’t suit us.. But when the European games come around [this year] we’ll be looking to go much further, and hopefully we will.

And while the 2022 season will be focused on retaining their stranglehold on the Premier Division title, they do have the small matter of taking on Dublin rivals St Patrick’s Athletic in the President’s Cup.

While the President’s Cup may not have the same prestige as the league jut yet, Finn is keen to stress the importance of his side taking their season opener very seriously.

A record President's Cup attendance is guaranteed @tallaghtstadium on Friday with 4,500 tickets sold to date. You can get your tickets for tomorrow night's game v St. Pat's online nowhttps://t.co/wZ8MUkv0xZ pic.twitter.com/4GzLWqvIBk — Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) February 10, 2022

“When you have a medal on the line and five or six thousand fans, it’s not just a game,” he stresses. “You want to win, and that will be no different [on Friday]. That will be the attitude regardless of whatever team the manager picks going out.

“That competitive edge will be in the team, and it won’t be relaxed. We won’t be sitting back and treating it as a friendly. We’ll want to go out and win the game.”

Kick off on Friday evening is at 8pm, with the game available to view on LOI TV.

