Portsmouth boss hails Ronan Curtis for breaking goalscoring record

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley hailed former Derry City, and Irish international Ronan Curtis, after the forward broke a club record on Friday night.

After scoring in their 2-1 win away to Exeter City, Curtis became the club’s highest scorer of the 21st century, helping Pompey to a late win.

And his goal, however, brought an end to a barren run for Curtis, as he broke a record previously held by Premier League icon Yakubu.

“I’m really pleased that he’s been able to achieve that..”

“That’s Ronan. He obviously had that record,” Cowley told Hampshire Live. “I think that makes him the top scorer in the 21st century which is a great accolade for him and I’m really pleased that he’s been able to achieve that.

“It’s probably been hanging over him. It’s amazing how these records can do that and it was important that he found that goal.”

While failing to score, Curtis has, however, remained an integral part of Pompey’s side, a team that includes Irish international Gavin Bazunu.

RONAN CURTIS: POMPEY’S HIGHEST SCORER IN THE 21ST CENTURY!#Pompey pic.twitter.com/UAF4mHJqvX — Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) January 7, 2022

“His expected goals has been higher in recent games,” Cowley added. “This is the life of an attacking player and like I said, these records can sometimes kind of almost hang over you and you can want something too much and you end up forcing it and snatching.

“For someone who is such a good finisher as he is, maybe he’s just snatched at a couple. He deserved that because he’s such a hard-working boy and such a team player.”

Most recently, however, Curtis threw shade at Ireland boss Stephen Kenny for not picking him in an international squad.

But performances, and records like that will help his cause down the line, no doubt.

“Ronan has done really well for us and will continue to do well for us,” Cowley finished.

“The great thing about Ronan is he will score goals, he will get double figures but he gives so much to the team in terms of his personality, his character and his work ethic.”

Next up for Curtis and Portsmouth is an EFL Trophy clash against Cambridge United, and they return to league action next weekend against MK Dons.

