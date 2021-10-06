Waterford sign Ronaldo Romario Green ahead of League of Ireland run-in

Ronaldo joins Waterford.

Ronaldo Romario Green has joined League of Ireland Premier Division side Waterford after a recent trial period at the club.

Waterford’s rise in recent weeks has been remarkable as they look to claw their way out of the relegation mire, with their manager Marc Bircham leading their charge up the table.

At the moment, the Blues are still 9th in the league table – in the relegation playoff – but they are just two points behind Dundalk as they look to avoid a playoff against a First Division side.

And Waterford will be looking to contine their rise with their new recruit in Ronaldo Romario Green, a young midfielder from the Bahamas.

The 20-year-old has been described as a “young lad from Bahamas with big potential” by his new manager Marc Bircham, with Bircham jokingly saying there’s no pressure on him to live up to his name.

Ronaldo signs for @WaterfordFCie Happy to say Ronaldo Romario Green is officially a @WaterfordFCie player

A young lad from Bahamas with big potential

And no pressure what so ever to live up to those names 😂😂👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Ex5BsmQ4w5 — Marc Bircham (@marcbircham) October 5, 2021

Bircham has been eyeing up the signing of Green since his early days at the club, and has finally picked up his new man at the RSC. His former club Western Warriors Titans play in the Bahaman Senior League.

Waterford on the rise. Despite having to wait for Green’s signing, Bircham has been able to turn the club’s fortunes around in scintillating fashion after their dismal start to the 2021 season. Under the previous management of Kevin Sheedy and Mike Newell, the Blues were rock-bottom of the Premier Division table – and winless after their first seven league games.

The Blues also struggled with a COVID-19 outbreak during the previous management’s reign in charge, where they shipped a heavy 7-0 defeat at home to Drogheda United.

Sligo Rovers have been awarded a 3-0 win over Waterford FC after the away side failed to fulfil their SSE Airtricity Premier Division fixture on May 15 following a COVID issue within the club The Premier Division league table will be updated accordingly #LOI pic.twitter.com/UujZ3oHFmp — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) May 20, 2021

They also ended up forfeiting a game against Sligo Rovers before Sheedy and Newell then left the club. At the moment, the club are in the FAI Cup semi-finals, and they will be hoping that they can continue their quest for top-flight survival under their new boss.

