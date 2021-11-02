Romelu Lukaku receives fitness boost as he nears return from injury

Romelu Lukaku may be back sooner than expected.

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku is expected to make a quicker than expected return from injury in the next few days, contrary to fears that he would miss out on an extended run of games.

Lukaku was forced off with an ankle injury in Chelsea’s Champions League win at home to Malmo two weeks ago, but he is expected to return for Belgium’s World Cup qualifiers later this month.

That is according to reports this morning which suggest that both Lukaku and Michy Batshuayi will be available for selection in the coming day for Belgian boss Roberto Martinez.

While a game against Premier League rivals Burnley may come too soon yet, Lukaku is recovering from his latest injury setback much sooner than anticipated.

Speaking after Lukaku was forced off injured against Malmo – Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admitted that he would miss out on a few matches after picking up the injury.

“Romelu twisted his ankle when he was fouled in the box and Timo has a hamstring injury, so it will take a while for both of them,” said Tuchel. “We need more examinations to be more precise but they will be out for some matches.

“I don’t regret it because it’s not a muscle injury and not from physical fatigue, he is more a little bit overplayed. That is just my opinion, maybe I’m not even right, and it was the moment to give him confidence and let him play.

“I don’t regret it because he was decisive and things like this can happen, it’s just bad luck.”

And ahead of the upcoming international break, it has since emerged that he will remain out of action for at least another week to ten days.

That leaves Belgium with a headache of sorts as they decide whether to call up their Chelsea marksman or not.

Romelu Lukaku (ankle) and Michy Batshuayi (hamstrings) are still both out for 7-10 days. Will Roberto Martínez still call them up for Belgium’s international games against Estonia and Wales? — Kristof Terreur (@HLNinEngeland) November 2, 2021

As it stands, Lukaku appears that he will be called up to Belgium’s squad as they get set to face Wales and Estonia in their next two games.

