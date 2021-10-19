Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel offers reason for Romelu Lukaku’s form and goal drought

Thomas Tuchel has offered his take on Romelu Lukaku’s form for Chelsea.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has claimed that Romelu Lukaku’s hectic schedule for club and country is having an impact on his current form, and subsequent goal drought for the Blues.

Lukaku has not found the back of the net for Chelsea in over a month, but Tuchel believes that his star man is feeling the effects of a busy schedule for club and country.

Tuchel was speaking ahead of Chelsea’s Champions League tie at home to Malmo on Wednesday night where he admitted a busy schedule may be impacting Lukaku.

Thomas Tuchel on Romelu Lukaku.

“In this very moment I feel Romelu is a bit overplayed, I think he played too many competitions over the summer, too many competitions with the national team,” Tuchel said during his pre-match press conference.

“And now he has played the Nations League. He is a fantastic athlete and such a competitive guy that he digs in deep, he wants to win these things and he never takes it easy and judges games. He wants to be out there and win.

“So I know how much he wanted to have a good outcome for Belgium in the Euros, and the Nations League meant a lot to him too.

“It was a huge match for him personally, it means a lot to him to play for his country. So he takes it really seriously. And if it doesn’t go well he always takes it on his shoulders.

Lukaku backed to find his form again. After an avalanche of games, Lukaku has been backed to find his form and rhythm again by Tuchel who will be eyeing his second Champions League success on the bounce with the Blues.

“And this is the key point. Once he finds his rhythm he will find things a bit easier. But it’s difficult to judge whether he needs a break or he needs to keep playing,” he added.

“And it’s the same for some other players too, Mason and Jorgi (Jorginho). They have a lot of weight to carry for their countries. They take it and they love it, they are competitors.

“But if you play a thousand matches a year it can feel a bit heavy, although they love the game. They are such good guys but this is what I feel just between the lines.”

