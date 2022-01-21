Thomas Tuchel admits he ‘can’t explain’ Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku problem

Thomas Tuchel has been batting away questions again.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admits he is unable to explain the full circumstances behind Romelu Lukaku’s lack of form, with the Belgian clearly struggling at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel, who has seen his side collapse in recent weeks, is beginning to feel the heat at the Champions League holders.

But while his side’s struggles are quite evident, the German is still being forced to bat away questions surrounding the future of Romelu Lukaku, following his controversial interview on Italian TV last month.

Thomas Tuchel: “I don’t know if I can explain this..”

That fallout has been exacerbated, however, by the Belgian’s struggles in recent games, with Lukaku drawing blanks against Manchester City and Brighton.

And despite previous comments made, Tuchel is still batting away questions on his star striker.

“I don’t know if I can explain this,” Tuchel said. “It is very rare in football that you have this situation or problem in football when it is a one-way solution.

“It is always a mix of a lot of influences. He was already more involved, and is struggling. There are reasons for it, and we have already discussed them.

“That’s just the way it is. He is not the only one which we will rely on to win games. There is nothing special to it.”

While the Blues are still inside the top-four, there is a growing sense that they may be caught by the teams below them in the league table.

Due to a congested Christmas schedule littered with postponements, many sides below Chelsea have pivotal games in hand.

And while unlikely they would be well behind in the Champions League chase should their rivals all win their games in hand, it does provide Tuchel with more questions than answers regarding his squad.

They do take on Spurs on Sunday at Stamford Bridge, with a kick-off time of 4.30pm.

