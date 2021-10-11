Celtic teenager Rocco Vata scores stunning long-range strike for Ireland Under-17s

Rocco Vata is making quite the name for himself with the Republic of Ireland Under-17s.

Ireland Under-17 international Rocco Vata put his name up in lights on Sunday night as his stunning goal helped Ireland’s Under-17s to a home win against North Macedonia.

Colin O’Brien’s side impressed at Turner’s Cross, with a number of young players coming to the fore in a dominant win. Inter Milan’s Kevin Zefi also featured after his earlier heroics in this international window.

Vata’s goal capped off a fine weekend for Ireland in international action, with a clean sweep of wins for all sides in action.

Celtic youngster Vata impresses for Ireland’s Under-17s.

The son of former Celtic hero Rudi Vata, Rocco burst his way through the North Macedonian defence to arrow a superb strike into the back of the net with minimal fuss.

𝐖𝐨𝐰! 😮 Fantastic goal by Rocco Vata 🔥 Cheeky finish by Mark O’Mahony 😉 Great night for Ireland MU17s 🇮🇪#IRLU17 | #COYBIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/ngVzAybJkG — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) October 10, 2021

The teenager qualifies to play for Ireland through his grandmother, and he signed his first professional contract for The Bhoys in July after impressing for their academy.

Vata can also qualify to play for Albania along with Zefi, but his father has said that Rocco is committed to play for the Boys in Green. That was, however, after Albania showed no interest in the player during his formative years.

The win also sealed Ireland’s place in the Elite Phase of the Under-17 European Qualifiers – with a previous win against Andorra helping them along their way.

A good weekend for Ireland in international action.

Sunday evening’s win at Turner’s Cross capped off a fine weekend for the Boys in Green on the international front, with the Ireland senior team, Under-21s and Under-19s all recording victories.

Ireland’s Under-17 game against Andorra also proved to be the first time a side with no representatives from English clubs played for Ireland in decades.

🇮🇪🇦🇩 | All the goals from Ireland MU17s’ 5-0 win over Andorra Justin Ferizaj’s opening goal though 👀 They’re back in action against 🇲🇰 on Sunday 🎟 Ticket info 👉 https://t.co/uqrPH1sDb1#IRLU17 | #COYBIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/HZrUc62dNE — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) October 8, 2021

Under current Brexit related transfer regulations, this is likely to become the norm with players being prevented from joining clubs in the UK as they are no longer in the EU.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: ireland u17, Rocco Vata