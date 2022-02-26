Close sidebar

Robert Lewandowski backs Poland’s decision to boycott World Cup playoff v Russia

by Andrew Dempsey
Robert Lewandowski

A big statement.

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski has backed his country’s decision to boycott their World Cup playoff showdown against Russia, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In recent days, Uefa have suspended all of their sanctioned events in the two nations, with all Ukrainian and Russian teams due to play in either country in Uefa tournaments unable to do so.

All of the games, including Ukraine v Ireland, are set to be played at a neutral venue for the foreseeable future.

But the Polish FA have weighed in on the conflict, confirming that they will take part in their World Cup playoff against Russia next month.

“I can’t imagine playing a match with the Russian National Team in a situation when armed aggression in Ukraine continues..”

“No more words, time to act,” Polish FA president Cezary Kulesza said, while confirming his country will not play against their neighbours next month.

“In light of the escalation of the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine, the Polish national team is not going to play a match against Russia.

“This is the only right decision. We are in talks with Swedish and Czech association to present a common position to FIFA.”

Chiming in, Polish forward, and arguably their most high-profile name, Robert Lewandowski revealed that he backed his association’s decision.

“I can’t imagine playing a match with the Russian National Team in a situation when armed aggression in Ukraine continues,” he tweeted.

“Russian footballers and fans are not responsible for this, but we can’t pretend that nothing is happening.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter

Read More About: , , ,

Related posts

Five League of Ireland takeaways as Damien Duff’s Shelbourne win away

Caoimhin Kelleher details remarkable rise from Ringmahon Rangers to Wembley

Jordan Henderson explains Caoimhin Kelleher’s ‘outstanding’ quality