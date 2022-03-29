Ex-Bohs teenager completes Motherwell switch

A big move.

Former Bohemians underage star Robbie Mahon has completed his permanent move to Scottish top-flight side Motherwell.

Mahon, 18, has put pen to paper on his deal at Fir Park, which will see him stay at the club until at least June 2023.

Recently, Mahon has been in with training with the hope of signing a contract with the club, something he has managed to do.

At Bohemians, Mahon made five senior first-team appearances for the club, but mainly featured for their U17 and U19 set-ups.

In 2019, he was part of the Bohs side that clinched the Mark Farren Cup, and has also scored at international level for the Boys in Green.

That goal came at U17s level against Andorra in a 6-0 for Colin O’Brien’s side.

A new face in the door 🇮🇪 Welcome, Robbie Mahon. — Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) March 28, 2022

“We are delighted to sign Robbie, who we believe is a player with excellent attacking attributes, and untapped potential at a young age,” Motherwell boss Graham Alexander said.

“He’s very quick, he’s positive with a lovely left foot. His attitude means he’ll work exceptionally hard to make the steps needed toward becoming a first team player. We look forward to helping him do just that.”

While he found first-team opportunities limited at Dalymount Park, he did play a role of sorts in Bohs’ Europa Conference League run last year.

The lively forward was named on the bench in each of the Gypsies’ games, but did not play in any of them.

Mahon’s move is Motherwell’s second dip into the League of Ireland market this year, having snapped up Ireland U21 international Ross Tierney from Bohs.

Since joining his new club, Tierney has impressed at times, already getting his name on the scoresheet for the Fir Park side.

And Mahon may make his first appearance for his new side as early as this weekend for his new side, as they take on St Mirren. Kick-off is at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.

