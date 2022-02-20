Robbie Keane worried for Leeds amid concerning form

Robbie Keane is worried for Leeds United.

Former Ireland international Robbie Keane has revealed his deep-rooted fears for his former club, Leeds United, amid their concerning run of form.

Keane watched on as Marcelo Bielsa’s side were beaten 4-2 by fierce rivals Manchester United in front of the Sky Sports cameras, with their relegation fears mounting.

But while Keane does feel that his former side have enough to stave off a return to the Championship, he did concede that they need to improve upon their concerning form.

“You’d have to be concerned..”

“You’d have to be concerned,” Keane said on Sky Sports. “They’re not getting results. But I still think they have enough, but they have to stop conceding goals.

“They concede goals, but they also score goals. They need to get Liam Cooper back, and I’m not sure when Phillips is back. He is a massive loss to them.

This game continues to deliver! 😮 Manchester United retake the lead and it’s Fred, just minutes after coming on, who SMASHES the ball into the back of the net to make it 3-2! pic.twitter.com/VB1I2kV1p7 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 20, 2022

“Bamford as well.. Last season he was brilliant, but you have to be a little bit worried. They need to start getting points on the board quickly.”

Leeds United.

While Keane may be confident that his former side can survive, the Premier League table does provide them with some grim reading.

With the current form of Newcastle United and Burnley, the gap between Leeds and their relegation rivals is closing.

𝗙𝘂𝗹𝗹 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲: #LUFC fall to a 4-2 defeat at Elland Road pic.twitter.com/yicqHK6xLL — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 20, 2022

And with their upcoming fixtures, it is unclear where their next win will come from. In their next two games, they face Liverpool and Spurs, with both sides showing their class this weekend.

