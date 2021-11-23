Robbie Brady’s Bournemouth impact praised as he nears return to fitness

One that may interest Stephen Kenny.

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has issued a fitness update on Ireland international Robbie Brady as the Dubliner nears a return to full fitness.

Brady has yet to feature for the Cherries since completing his move to the South Coast given his lack of match fitness since making the move to the Championship promotion contenders.

But Parker has allayed fears that may have been held regarding Brady, explaining why he has not yet played for Bournemouth.

Robbie Brady fitness update.

Speaking to the Bournemouth Echo, Parker explained why Brady was left out of their defeat on Sunday away to Derby County.

“I didn’t want to risk him [Brady] on Sunday, I just couldn’t afford to do that really. Hence why he wasn’t here,” he said.

“Robbie is doing very well. He is pushing on. He has obviously come in with not a lot of work due to circumstances at the end of the season.

“We need to tread carefully with Robbie, we don’t want to take any big risks with him.

“He has brought a real energy and experience. He has fitted into the group very well, just like he has been one of us for a long time.”

Robbie Brady at Bournemouth.

In recent seasons, Robbie Brady has endured a challenging time of things on the injury front, something that led to his departure from Burnley in the summer.

While at the Clarets, Brady established himself as a key man under Sean Dyche after joining from Norwich City.

But it did not work in the end for him as he left Turf Moor at the end of his contract in June.

Scott Parker says Robbie Brady and Ben Pearson picked up “minor, minor knocks” hence their exclusion from the squad. #afcb — Jacob Tanswell (@J_Tanswell) November 21, 2021

The former St Kevin’s Boys schoolboy has also not played a competitive first-team game since March, three months before he left Burnley.

Parker’s latest comments, however, comes as a boost to him as he nears his return to competitive football, and potentially Stephen Kenny’s Ireland squad again.

Read More About: bournemouth, robbie brady, scott parker