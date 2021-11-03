Rio Ferdinand likens Chelsea star Ruben Loftus-Cheek to Yaya Toure

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been likened to a Premier League great by Rio Ferdinand.

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been likened to Man City Premier League winner Yaya Toure by Rio Ferdinand.

The comparisons come as Loftus-Cheek, and Chelsea, continue their impressive run of form in recent weeks, with the Blues top of the Premier League.

And their improved form has come at a time when Loftus-Cheek, previously a loan outcast, has come to the fore for Thomas Tuchel’s side in the middle of the park.

The midfielder has struggled in recent seasons at Stamford Bridge, owing mainly to his many long-term injury troubles for the Blues. But Ferdinand insists that he is a big fan of Loftus-Cheek, likening him to Yaya Toure.

“I love him (Loftus-Cheek),” Ferdinand told BT Sport. “I’ve always known about him from friends at Chelsea. He’s a fantastic specimen, first and foremost. I liken him, in full flow, to someone like Yaya Toure.

"The name associated with him at the moment, Yaya Toure, if he adds goals to his games you can start talking like that."

“He can intimidate players. When he turns and goes full pelt, it’s unplayable at times. As a centre back that’s one of your biggest fears.

“He’s a fantastic talent. He’s as comfortable in the wide areas of a front three as he is in front of the defence. You don’t get that with many players. The strings he has to his bow are beautiful.”

Chelsea ran out easy 1-0 winners away to Malmo on Tuesday evening in the Champions League, with Hakim Ziyech’s goal proving to be the difference between the side’s in Sweden.

The Blues, however, struggled in that game for large swathes, and it was only in the second-half when Ziyech struck the only goal of the game.

Although, the reigning Champions League holders had little issues to contend with from the limited Swedes. Should they win their next Champions League game, they will reach the knockout stages of the competition.

