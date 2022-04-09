Rio Ferdinand reacts to Man United’s Everton horror show

Rio Ferdinand has broken his silence.

Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Man United look as if they are a side that are ‘lost’ after their latest calamitous defeat away from home against Everton.

Ferdinand, who was on punditry duty, watched on as Frank Lampard’s Toffees made United come unstuck at Goodison Park.

The loss also put pay to any realistic hope they had of securing Champions League football for the 2022/23 season at Old Trafford, with a new manager set to be appointed in the coming weeks.

“That tells you a lot about where Man United are…”

And while the defeat was not entirely unexpected, it was that realisation that concerned Ferdinand heading into the game, and it came to fruition.

“I said, on my way up here, that even with how bad Everton were, in terms of their performances and results, I still wasn’t sure if Man United were going to get a result today,” Ferdinand explained.

“That tells you a lot about where Man United are.

“They are very unpredictable, and when you go into a game you expect them to win, you don’t know what you’re going to get out of them. Individually, or collectively.

“That is not a good place to be, especially when you are fighting to get into the Champions League. There are now teams watching this game who will be going into their games bouncing, that United are a step away.”

Everton v Man United.

United’s defeat also laid bare serious concerns surrounding their style of play, which has become non-existent in recent times.

And that was something that was remarked upon by Ferdinand after the game.

“I wouldn’t be able to tell you that there is a structure or a way of playing. They look a bit lost at the moment.”

