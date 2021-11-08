Rio Ferdinand explains why he think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should ‘pass the baton’ on at Man United

The tide is turning on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to Rio Ferdinand.

Former Man United defender Rio Ferdinand has explained that it may be time for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to ‘pass the baton’ on regarding his position at the club.

Solskjaer’s position as United boss is under increasing threat following two successive home defeats to Liverpool and Man City.

Those defeats follow an even more worrying start to the season that has seen the Red Devils fail to make the most out of a comfortable enough run of fixtures.

And it appears that Ferdinand’s mind is almost made up regarding Solskjaer’s position at the club.

“I don’t see a philosophy, and I don’t see an identity,” Ferdinand said. “When I go and watch my team, and if they get beat, that’s fine. It happens.

“But I want to see what they are about. What are you? Players aren’t sprinting out and hurting themselves in games. I see that as a disrespect to the manager, and almost like ‘I don’t fear him’.

"He's done what he's brought in to do. He's come in and given the fans hope again. He has made the fans come back and want to watch the team again.

“He’s done what he’s brought in to do. He’s come in and given the fans hope again. He has made the fans come back and want to watch the team again.

“He’s done that, and he has done a great job in that sense. But is he going to take us to win titles? Is he going to take us to win Champions League trophies?

“You need the foundations that have been built to fall back on when you are lacking that confidence, when you think you have a five or ten-yard ball that is normally easy is now a difficult ball. The foundations get you through that.

“The football club will be living and breathing longer than any individual. It’s what’s best for this football club. I just feel like now it might be the time for the baton to be handed over.

