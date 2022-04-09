Rio Ferdinand expresses Erik ten Hag concern at Man United

An interesting take.

Rio Ferdinand has questioned if Erik ten Hag will be able to turn Manchester United’s fortunes around, following intense media reports suggesting he is on his way to Old Trafford.

Currently in charge of Ajax, ten Hag is reportedly on the verge of taking over the Red Devils, although there are questions surrounding his suitability to take over one of the biggest clubs in world football.

And those concerns have been amplified, with Ferdinand suggesting that ten Hag needs plenty to be right around him for him to enjoy success at Old Trafford.

“I don’t think there’s any candidates that have been looked at where you think he will be the guy to get Man United winning or challenging..”

“If Ten Hag does come in, and it is looking like it will be the case, he began. “But listen, I don’t think there’s any candidates that have been looked at where you think he will be the guy to get Man United winning or challenging at all.

“He just needs support, but he is someone who needs the framework around him to be able to execute it in terms of things behind the scenes. He then has to provide the framework around a team and build a culture.

“Now is a period that they need to be patient.” “What he has done with Ajax is brought in players and made them better.” Is Erik ten Hag going to be the next Man Utd manager? 🤔 If so, @rioferdy5 and @JoleonLescott insist he needs support and patience in order to succeed. pic.twitter.com/hUIt9ruhB7 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 9, 2022

“You look at Alex Ferguson, he built a culture over many years. He had lot of support over that time but he built a culture.

“The managers nowadays need to do it much quicker. We’ve seen it with Pep at Man City where he had time to build that culture, but this new manager needs that time. He has to show the signs from early on to do that.”

Man United.

While ten Hag appears likely to be taking over United, other names have been linked with a potential move to take over the reins at Old Trafford.

And earlier this week, Wayne Rooney suggested that Mauricio Pochettino should be the man appointed, although that appears less likely now.

