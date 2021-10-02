Rio Ferdinand criticises Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer for not starting Cristiano Ronaldo in Everton draw

Rio Ferdinand was not happy with Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer’s team selection.

Former Man United hero Rio Ferdinand criticised Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer’s team selection as the Red Devils were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Everton on Saturday lunchtime.

Andros Townsend finished off a fine attacking move from the visitors to earn his side a more than deserved point.

But much of the narrative surrounding the game involved Solsjkaer’s decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo who is in fine form for the Old Trafford side. Rio Ferdinand was one in particular who had something to say about that.

Ferdinand not impressed as United drop points at home.

United made five changes from their last outing against Vilarreal, with Ronaldo being a notable omission. And Ferdinand believed that was the wrong call from the United boss.

“In today’s game you see people shuffling the pack but five changes in a game is a big call to make,” he said.

“I think you see in the reaction of the players after the game, they’re disappointed and frustrated, they are big points dropped.

“On the other hand, they’re bringing in Cavani and Martial who score goals, and they should be able to get it done.

“I think the big thing is Cristiano has five in five. He’s in a rich vein of form, and would you see many others take players out who are in the same form?

“But he’s 36, you’ve got to manage his load. If they had another game on Tuesday I would understand it but Cristiano is going on international duty with games against Qatar and Luxembourg, games where he can pick and choose to play in. It’s an opportunity missed for me.”

Rio Ferdinand bemoans Man United’s home form.

Last season, United’s title charge was held back considerably thanks to their inconsistent home form, and it appears that the 2021/22 Premier League campaign may go the same way.

Their last win at home came against Newcastle United in the Premier League, with a loss at home to Aston Villa dampening the mood at Old Trafford.

“This is the reason why they didn’t challenge last season, not winning enough games at home,” Ferdinand added. “Away from home, their record is phenomenal.

“Last year they dropped points at home and today is another result that is similar to last season, you should see a shift from last season to this season. This place should be a fortress. Teams like Everton who are under strength should be put to the sword.”

