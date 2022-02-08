Rio Ferdinand bemoans Harry Maguire error in Burnley draw

A costly night for Manchester United.

Former Manchester United hero Rio Ferdinand bemoaned Harry Maguire‘s costly mistake in United’s 1-1 draw away to Burnley at Turf Moor.

Maguire was caught out by Wout Weghorst’s pass, with Jay Rodriguez slotting home past David de Gea to secure a big point for Sean Dyche’s side.

But once again, it was a night in which United dropped points, and another outing in which Maguire made a costly mistake.

“He takes Maguire completely out of play..”

“There’s [Scott] McTominay, and he’s their protection,” Ferdinand said on BT Sport after the game. “He’s the man in front protecting. I think all that Harry Maguire has got to do then is just keep pushing him that way.

“He hasn’t got to overcommit, but he does. It’s a beautiful bit of skill and the reverse pass here is just sublime.

“If Kevin de Bruyne does that we’re all up [here] going crazy. And this goal here is made by this, this little move, getting across Maguire.

“He takes Maguire completely out of play when he pushes the ball across him. And this isn’t the confidence of someone who hasn’t scored in 49 games.”

While Maguire was caught out with the pass, Rodriguez still had work to do to finish his opportunity, which he did. But despite that, the England defender was caught flat-footed, and was easily beaten for pace by the Burnley attacker.

“I don’t think Maguire’s quick enough to have got there to effect that situation once he got beyond it,” Ferdinand added. “It’s more about stopping it a source.

“Once the big number nine facing that way to the goal.. Keep him going that way. I know that it’s easy to say. He has the security of McTominay in front of him..

“But these are small mistakes, and they lead into big moments. What a finish that was from [Jay] Rodriguez.”

While United can count themselves a tad unfortunate to leave Turf Moor with only a point to their name, the result leaves them in a perilous position in their top-four hunt.

But they will be hoping to bounce back quickly from this latest setback, as they take on Southampton on Saturday. Kick-off is at 12.30pm.

