Ex-Salford City boss hits out at editing of “Class of ’92” documentary

The former Salford City boss was not impressed.

Former Salford City boss Richie Wellens has taken aim at the way in which Sky Sports’ ‘Class of 92’ documentary was edited during his time at the club.

Just a week after he steered Salford to a Checkatrade Trophy win at Wembley, Wellens parted ways with the club, as they eventually missed out on promotion via the playoffs to League One.

And just this week, Wellens broke his silence on his time at the club, revealing his gripes with the way in which the documentary was edited to be shown on Sky Sports.

Richie Wellens opens up on the Class of 92 documentary.

“The difficulty is, you sign a contract on the first day you walk in there, saying that this camera guy can go in there and follow you around wherever he wants,” he told the BBC’s Football Daily podcast.

“The kid who does it is actually a really good kid. So. you respect that he’s got a job to do. But what is difficult about it is the way it is edited. It’s him that has edited it, it’s not me who has edited it.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Salford City have parted company with manager Richie Wellens by mutual consent after just 4 months in charge pic.twitter.com/PN82LcjyBa — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 22, 2021

“That’s difficult because we just beat Portsmouth at Wembley the week before I was sacked. And they didn’t show any feel-good factor around it. There was nothing, it was all doom and gloom.

“But listen, I’ve got nothing against the club or Gary Bowyer, but when he comes in the mood changes.. It’s edited like any programme, but it left things a little bit bitter if I’m being honest.

“I didn’t think it needed to be edited that way.”

Richie Wellens.

Following on from his departure at Salford City, Wellens later took charge of Doncaster Rovers, where he was sacked just a couple of months into his reign.

🎥 MANAGER CAM 🎥 Watch @SalfordCityFC 🆚 @Official_HUFC from the best seat in the house! Richie Wellens leads his side to an #EmiratesFACup first round victory, on his debut outing as Salford City manager 💪 pic.twitter.com/6ayX9NZHvP — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) November 10, 2020

And now, he remains on the lookout for a new job, as he looks to dust himself following a testing 2021 as manager of Salford and Doncaster.

