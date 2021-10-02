Richard Keogh admits he would consider a Derby County return despite his ill-fated exit

Former Ireland international Richard Keogh has not closed the door on a Derby County return.

Former Ireland international Richard Keogh admits that he would consider a return to Derby County, despite the acrimonious circumstances that led to his departure from the club.

Since leaving the club, Keogh has gone on to play for MK Dons, Huddersfield Town and now, Blackpool.

With his career enjoying a renaissance of sorts, his former club, Derby, are in the midst of their darkest hour. Despite that, Keogh insists that he holds no ill-feeling towards his former employer – and he would consider a return to the club.

In an eye-opening interview with The Guardian, Keogh stressed that time is a healer when he spoke about his time at Pride Park.

“Time is a healer,” Keogh said. “As much as it’s never going to heal everything, it does heal certain wounds.

“[When I played at Pride Park last year] all those memories [at Derby] came flooding back … of all the fantastic times”. It’s really affected me to see the club in the state it’s in,” he added.

“It’s made me realise that it’s still a massive part of me and always will be. If there is an opportunity in the future [to go back], then yes [I would consider it].”

Keogh’s struggles after his Derby County exit.

While at Derby County, Richard Keogh often epitomised the club through thick and thin as club captain.

After he left the club, coupled with a long-term injury layoff, Keogh admitted that he found it hard to cope with that sucker punch as he parted ways with the club.

“I had a 10-day period where I was in a pretty bad place.” he explained. “Everything got on top of me and I didn’t know how to deal with it.

“What they did to me made me hate football and I did say: ‘That’s it. I can’t be arsed to do it any more.’

“Being the best husband and the best father is more important than being a footballer and if I had to retire to be that, then I would do it. But as Charlie pointed out, if I retired, would I be happy and able to be that person? I had to come out the other side.”

At the moment, Keogh is a regular fixture in Blackpool’s starting XI on their return to the Championship, with the Tangerines in 16th position.

