Ralph Hasenhuttl heaps praise on ‘perfect sub’ Shane Long

Shane Long is back on the scoresheet.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl heaped praise on Shane Long, after the Ireland international scored in the Saints’ 2-0 win at home to Everton.

Long rose above Seamus Coleman to seal the deal for Hasenhuttl’s side who are in the midst of a four-game unbeaten run at the moment.

But most importantly, Long’s insurance goal keeps them well clear of being dragged into a relegation dogfight towards the business end of the Premier League season.

“Shane is a very experienced player and I am very happy for him..”

And speaking after the game, the Southampton boss heaped praise on the Ireland international.

Shane Long’s first Premier League goal in two years 🔥 Delighted for him 🙌#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/NVzbMl2n8G — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) February 19, 2022

“His goal was needed, absolutely,” Hasenhuttl said. “Everton are a good side and they have quality in the air. You know that they have quality up front as well..

“They are always dangerous. It was a perfect sub. [Shane] is a very experienced player and I am very happy for him that he scored. In this way he scored, is good for us.”

“The guys did a fantastic job”#Saintsfc boss Ralph Hasenhuttl reacts to yet another important three points He’s been speaking to @BBCMOTD 🔊 pic.twitter.com/0wNBZQ989t — BBC Radio Solent Sport (@solentsport) February 19, 2022

Hasenhuttl then added: “It’s a very good run, and an important one.

“It has come at a time when we play teams in the lower half of the league. But it is not easier. You could see it today. The games are extremely intense and you need to show patience.

“This will be no different in the next few games.”

Shane Long.

But while Long’s arrival on the scoresheet for Southampton is a welcome one, it remains to be seen as to how much of a role he will play at the club as the Saints approach the business end of the season.

But should he continue to contribute big goals at important times, his influence at the club will only grow.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Premier League, shane long, southampton