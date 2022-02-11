Ralf Rangnick responds to ‘Ted Lasso’ jibes

Ralf Rangnick has hit back.

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has claimed he thinks ‘nothing’ amid reports of dressing room unrest at the club, with some players apparently taking aim at assistant boss, Chris Armas.

Earlier today, it was said that United players likened the sessions put on by Armas to that of satirical US coach Ted Lasso.

But Rangnick has leapt to the defence of his under-fire coach, suggesting that his United side are beginning to evolve under his stewardship.

“We are doing those little games to increase fluidity..”

When asked in his pre-match press conference today after reports emerged of a potential mutiny, the German was not unsettled by what he was asked

“I don’t read newspapers, and I don’t know about those articles,” he said. “I can assure that training is.. The way that the team has developed is obvious. Tactically this is due to the work we are doing in training on the pitch.

“We are doing the video analysis with them, and the training we are doing all the important training games. There are small sided games, 11 v 11s, and we did a lot of rondos.

🗣 “There are reports your players are calling Chris Armas Ted Lasso behind his back… What do you make of all that?” Man Utd boss Ralf Rangnick shares his thoughts amid reports of player unrest 😬 pic.twitter.com/UkbyEwihVb — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 11, 2022

“We are doing those little games to increase fluidity and get better with our possession of the ball. It is part of the training sessions.”

Ralf Rangnick.

While Rangnick was far from unsettled by the line of questioning thrown his way, he has, however, flattered to deceive in his short tenure in charge of the United first-team.

After a positive start, things have begun to unravel in recent weeks; with poor results coming their way against Middlesbrough and Burnley.

But they do have an opportunity to make amends as early as this weekend, as they welcome Southampton to Old Trafford on Saturday. Kick-off is at 12.30pm.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, ralf rangnick