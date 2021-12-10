Ralf Rangnick provides Paul Pogba update as agent teases Bundesliga move

An update on the future of Paul Pogba at Manchester United.

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has issued an update on Paul Pogba at the club, amid recent comments from Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola.

As recently as this morning, Raiola suggested that Pogba is looking at a move away from Old Trafford, claiming that only Bayern Munich would be the only German club able to bring him to the Bundesliga.

But Rangnick has since weighed in, saying that he has not yet spoken to the Frenchman regarding his Old Trafford future.

Ralf Rangnick on Paul Pogba.

“He is better to come back today, and then we will get to know each other in person on Sunday.

💬 “The basis of what we showed v Crystal Palace was good, now it’s about taking the next steps,” says Ralf. “Now we have Norwich. It will be a challenge but we want to improve our performance and hopefully get the next win.” ✊#MUFC | #NORMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 10, 2021

“We had a telephone call for about 10 or 15 minutes.

“He told me he is getting better but obviously he is still not fully fit, so it will take another couple of weeks until he is fit for training again and then of course he has been idle for quite some time, so I guess it will take another couple of weeks to get match-fit.

“In the first instance it’s important he gets fully fit in order to be able to train with the rest of the group and then we have to develop him physically and tactically to be fit to play in the Premier League.”

Paul Pogba.

Pogba, however, is heading into the latter stages of his existing contract at Old Trafford, and it appears unlikely that he will sign a new deal to stay at the club.

His agent, Raiola has since claimed that only Bayern would be able to bring him to Germany, with interest growing in his services as a result of his expiring deal.

Mino Raiola to @Sport1: “Pogba to Bayern is not possible because the German mentality is different. The only German club that could pay for Paul is Bayern… but even they can’t get to Paul’s salary. They never made a proposal – but maybe it will come tomorrow!”. 🔴 #Bayern #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 10, 2021

While Pogba’s future club seems uncertain, it does appear almost certain, although, that he will be on his way out of Old Trafford sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, his agent’s recent comments suggest a move is not far away either.

Pogba, however, is injured at the moment, and is expected to remain on the sidelines for the next four weeks.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Man United, ralf rangnick