Ralf Rangnick launches staunch defence of under fire Manchester United duo

A staunch defence from Ralf Rangnick.

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has leapt to the defence of his under-fire stars Harry Maguire and Rafael Varane following a poor showing in United’s 1-1 draw away to Newcastle United.

Both Maguire and Varane were heavily criticised for their respective performances, with the latter just returning from injury.

As a result, the interim United boss has jumped to the duo’s defence, explaining that he did not think they played as poorly as suggested.

Ralf Rangnick on Harry Maguire and Rafael Varane.

“Rafa hasn’t played for the last five or six weeks and even before the Tottenham game, he was injured, so in total in the last three months, he hasn’t played that many games,” he said.

“Yes, he made a mistake before the first goal that we conceded, but apart from that, I think he was OK. I wouldn’t say that he was outstanding and the same with Harry, but they did OK.

“Our problem was again that we allowed too many transitional moments and this is not only a problem of the centre-backs, it’s a problem of the whole team.”

Manchester United.

While the pair evidently did not play to the best of their abilities, they did, however, avoid defeat at St. James’ Park.

But while an embarrassing defeat was avoided, it still came at a cost, as the Red Devils slipped up in their pursuit of Champions League football.

As it stands, United find themselves in 7th position in the Premier League table, and are seven points behind fourth-placed Arsenal.

Rangnick’s side, however, have two games in hand on the Gunners, and they will be hoping that they can close that gap in the New Year.

United take on Burnley on Thursday night at Old Trafford.

