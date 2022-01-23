Ralf Rangnick claims Marcus Rashford is ‘one of the best’ strikers in England

Some high praise.

Ralf Rangnick has claimed that Marcus Rashford is one of the ‘best’ strikers in the Premier League, after his late winner against West Ham on Saturday afternoon.

Rashford poked home into an empty net after some exquisite play from Edinson Cavani to create the winner.

And while it was Rashford’s first major contribution to United in a long time, Rangnick still claimed that the English international was one if the ‘top’ strikers in the Premier League.

Ralf Rangnick on Marcus Rashford: “He has almost everything a modern striker needs..”

“He’s one of the top strikers in England,” the German said. “He’s an English international, who regularly played in the Euros and we all know what quality he has.

“He has almost everything a modern striker needs. He’s got the pace, skills, he’s got the size and physicality of a striker and in the end it’s all about confidence for strikers.

“I’m pretty sure that those two goals have raised the level of confidence within Marcus but now it’s about taking steps, to show that on a regular basis.

“It’s about continuity now and I think he can play a very important role for the rest of the season for us.”

Following their late win against the Hammers, United moved back inside the top-four, although have played a few games more than a few of their rivals.

Despite that, the manner of the win was a jolt in the arm for the Red Devils, and most importantly, Rashford.

So far this season, Rashford has made just seven starts for his boyhood club in the Premier League, with six appearances coming off the bench.

He has, however, scored four league goals, with two of those coming in his last two league outings.

Next up for the forward, and United is an FA Cup tie against Middlesbrough, before they return to league action against Burnley a few days later at Turf Moor.

