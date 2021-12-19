Raheem Sterling regrets how his Liverpool departure played out

An interesting take from Raheem Sterling.

Former Liverpool forward Raheem Sterling has expressed regret at the way in which his time at Anfield came to an end when he joined Man City.

Sterling left the Reds when he was just 20 years old in 2015, after a reported contract dispute with the Merseysiders at the time.

But he has since dusted himself off to become one of the most potent attacking players in the Premier League, scoring over 100 top-flight goals.

While he did admit his move to Manchester was for the betterment of his career in terms of success, he stressed that it happened in a way that could have been carried out better.

Raheem Sterling on his Liverpool departure.

“Sometimes you’ve got to know what you want,” he told Sky Sports ahead of Man City’s trip to Newcastle on Sunday. “Your career is only short, you don’t really know what’s going to happen.

“At times, we make decisions and they might not be the right ones. Sometimes, it turns out for the better. The only thing I will say is the way it [Sterling’s exit from Liverpool] went about was the thing I am more disappointed about. But other than that, it’s been so far, so good.

🗣 “It’s nice to try to be that person who when the team’s stuck you can come up with a goal to win the game.” After joining the Premier League’s 100 club, Raheem Sterling talks through some of his goals 💯 pic.twitter.com/a3uL6fHV4u — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 19, 2021

“I said at the time, I felt like my ambitions and Liverpool’s ambitions at the time weren’t really aligned. The way it went about is the only disappointment I have from it.

“I did [have good times at Liverpool], at such a young age with a club that invested a lot in me. It had a big part in my teenage years so they’ve had a massive role in my life.

“It’s a club I hold really closely, my daughter still lives in Liverpool and I’ve got a lot of time for the people there.”

While he clearly regrets the way his stint at Anfield ended, Sterling has, however, the trophies to back his departure up.

And after reaching the Premier League’s 100-club, he will be hoping that his success at Manchester City does not end there.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Liverpool, Man City, newcastle united, Premier League, raheem sterling