Rafael Benitez issues statement after being sacked by Everton

Rafael Benitez has broken his silence after he was relieved of his duties as Everton boss on Sunday afternoon.

The former Liverpool boss issued a statement just hours after he officially left the club, in the aftermath of their dire 2-1 defeat away to Norwich City.

In a short statement, the Spaniard bemoaned the lack of time afforded to managers in the Premier League, as he was unable to turn the Toffees’ worsening season around.

“We knew it wouldn’t be easy, and that it was a big challenge, both emotionally and in terms of sport,” the Champions League winning coach wrote.

“My love for this city, for Merseyside and its people, made me accept this challenge, but it is only when you are inside that you realise the magnitude of the task.

“From the very first day, my staff and myself worked as we always do, with commitment and full dedication, we didn’t only have to get results, but we also had to win over people’s hearts.

“However, the financial situation and then the injuries that followed made things even harder. I am convinced that we would have been better once the injured players were back and with the arrival of the new signings.

“The road to success isn’t easy and sadly, nowadays in football there is a search for immediate results and there is always less and less patience; unfortunately circumstances have determined the results and it won’t be possible to continue this project.

“In any case, thank you to the Board, to the staff, to the players, and to those fans who have supported us during this time.”

Despite a dismal end to his time in charge of Everton, Benitez did in fact enjoy a very positive start to life as Toffees boss.

The Spaniard led his side to fourth in the league table, and were also unlucky in their 1-1 draw away to Manchester United at Old Trafford in October.

That good form would taper off in spectacular fashion, however, with Benitez’s side almost suffering a humiliating FA Cup exit to Championship strugglers Hull City, as their league form took a nosedive.

They did get through that scare, but a defeat away to Norwich City proved to be the end for Benitez, who was unable to steer his fortunes around as Everton boss.

