Rafa Benitez’s position at Everton ‘safe’ according to owner Farhad Moshiri

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has stressed that manager Rafa Benitez will not be sacked by the Toffees following their dire Merseyside Derby defeat at home to Liverpool.

Benitez’s side were caught unawares by Liverpool’s star quality throughout the 90 minutes at Goodison Park, and were duly punished in doing so.

And while it was a night to forget for Seamus Coleman, it was also a night that posed fresh questions surrounding the Spaniard’s future as manager at the club.

Everton remaining patient with Rafa Benitez.

But Moshiri has come out and defended his club’s manager, stressing that the former Champions League winner needs time to rectify their obvious errors.

“Football is about crisis one day and glory the following day. Rafa is a good manager and underperformance is largely due to the injuries,” Moshiri told talkSPORT on Thursday.

“(Over the) next two weeks, we will get to a full squad and, in the meantime, results will improve.

“Rafa needs time to have his mark on the squad. He will be supported to add depth to the squad. Managers need time. I have no doubt that we will have a strong second half to the season.

Despite their heavy beating last night, Benitez deflected the blame away from the Everton board amid fan unrest at the end of the game.

While there are suggestions that the Toffees have overspent in the past, Benitez denied that, and claimed the club were doing their best in a challenging market.

He said: “The difference is we are selling players and making big profits and investing the money so in our case you cannot blame the owner for spending money.

“I have been in Newcastle and the owner wasn’t spending money. In January, hopefully the team are not depending on two or three players coming back as we are at the moment.

“January is a difficult window and there are not too many players available but when you have money to spend, you have to do it properly.”

