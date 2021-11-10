Ashley Williams claims are Everton ‘miles’ away from the top-four under Rafa Benitez

Are Everton ‘miles’ away from the top four?

Former Everton defender Ashley Williams has claimed that his former club are ‘miles’ away from the top-four as the Toffees indifferent start to the season continued before the international break.

Williams, who joined Everton from Swansea City in 2016, believes that, despite the good intentions of the board, have a long way to go to achieve those aims.

Ashley Williams on Everton and Rafael Benitez.

“I know where Everton want to be, but they still don’t look like getting there anytime soon,” Williams told BBC Sport. “I know exactly how ambitious the club is.

“Injuries don’t escape any Premier League club, but they have plagued Everton this season. Without star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, goals have been hard to come by.

“You have to say mid-table is about right for them. You look at West Ham, who are third at the moment, and they are clearly a much better team.”

“I also don’t think their squad is good enough, or big enough with as many options as the other teams above them probably do.”

Despite a good start, the Toffees have endured an injury crisis of sorts, with Richarlison and Yerry Mina both sidelined with injuries.

“That lack of depth is really holding them back, especially up front,” he said. “Every week I look at their bench and their attacking options are so limited.

“I can understand why their fans are getting frustrated. I watched Sunday’s game for MOTD2 and it felt like Tottenham were there for the taking. Everton never looked like they would be able to do that, though.

“Benitez is a top-class manager and of course he could deliver that long-term vision, if he is given time,” he later added. “As a former Liverpool manager in charge of Everton, though, I am just not sure he will get it.”

