QPR snap up promising League of Ireland goalkeeper

A big move for the Irish youngster.

English Championship outfit QPR have unveiled the signing of young Irish goalkeeper Harry Halwax, who will initially join the club’s U23s side.

Formerly of Leixlip United and most recently, League of Ireland side Cabinteely, Halwax joins the West London side having trained there for the last couple of months.

The 19-year-old was also previously on the books of Championship side Derby County, before he parted ways with the Rams during the summer.

Harry Halwax makes his return to the UK.

In a statement issued by Rangers on Tuesday morning, they confirmed that he would initially link up with the club’s U23s ahead of the second-half of the season.

“Young goalkeeper Harry Halwax has joined QPR until the end of the season and will link up with our Under-23s,” they said.

✍️ A new signing for our 𝗨𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿-𝟮𝟯𝘀 ahead of today’s game. Welcome, 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗿𝘆 𝗛𝗮𝗹𝘄𝗮𝘅! 🧤#QPR | #QPRU23 — QPR FC (@QPR) January 11, 2022

“The 19-year-old shot-stopper – who hails from Dublin – is a former Republic of Ireland Under-18 international and was on the books of fellow Championship outfit Derby County from 2018-21.

“Halwax was released by the Rams in the summer and has also represented Leixlip United and Cabinteely in his native Ireland.”

Harry Halwax.

While at League of Ireland side Cabinteely in the 2021 First Division season, Halwax made 13 appearances for the Green and White’s under Pat Devlin.

12 of those 13 appearances were starts, as he contended with first-choice stopper Adam Hayden for the number one jersey at Stradbrook.

A former Ireland U18 international, Halwax left Cabinteely at the end of the season to return to the UK, and train with QPR.

He has since moved on to join the club until the end of the season, linking up with fellow Irish players at the club, including Jimmy Dunne and Conor Masterson, with Masterson just returning following a promising loan spell at Cambridge United.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Cabinteely, Harry Halwax, QPR