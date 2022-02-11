QPR boss reveals his surprise in signing Jeff Hendrick

An interesting take.

QPR boss Mark Warburton has revealed how he was able to sign 70-time Ireland international Jeff Hendrick on loan from Newcastle United until the end of the season.

Hendrick was a late deadline day signing for the R’s after Eddie Howe’s side splashed their newly-found cash in January.

But Warburton believes he should never have been able to sign the Irish international – given QPR’s resources and ability to attract players from the Premier League.

“We shouldn’t have Jeff Hendrick..”

In an interview with Football League World, the former Rangers boss explained why he thought he was able to attract Hendrick to his club.

“I think this is a bigger discussion about players filtering down leagues and financial situation and considerations,” he explained. “And the gap at the top getting wider and wider.”

While Newcastle United missed out on signing Jesse Lingard on the final day of the January transfer window, they were able to snap up Bruno Guimarães from French giants Lyon.

And it is big transfer moves like that which is resulting in others, like Hendrick, filtering back down into the Championship.

“What do I mean by that? We shouldn’t have Jeff Hendrick, for example,” he adds.

“I wouldn’t have thought, four weeks ago, we’d have a chance with someone of that nature. 70 caps for Republic of Ireland and five years (in the) Premier League. But they’re starting to filter down.”

Jeff Hendrick.

While Hendrick was able to depart St James’ Park on loan until the end of the season, he ended up being one of the lucky few at the club to move on.

Despite Newcastle’s need to possess a big squad ahead of their relegation dogfight, some were unable to get the moves they craved.

Ireland international Ciaran Clark was one in particular who missed out on a loan move, and has been left out of their Premier League squad.

For Hendrick, however, he has already begun to impress at Loftus Road as the R’s eye an unlikely promotion.

