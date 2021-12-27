Premier League confirm record number of Covid-19 infections

There has been a spike of Covid-19 infections within the Premier League.

The Premier League has confirmed a record number of Covid-19 infections within the Premier League, with the virus wreaking havoc on the festive schedule.

Several top-flight games have been called off in recent days and weeks, but the latest figures are a record.

As per a statement issued by the Premier League, there have been 103 new positive cases of the disease in the Premier League, from over 15,000 tests.

“The League can today confirm that between Monday 20 December and Sunday 26 December, 15,186 COVID-19 tests were administered on players and club staff. Of these, there were 103 new positive cases,” a statement read.

“The Premier League’s COVID-19 Emergency Measures include protocols such as wearing face coverings while indoors, observing social distancing, limiting treatment time, as well as the increased testing.

“The League is continuing to work with clubs to keep people safe by helping mitigate the risks of COVID-19 within their squads.

“We are also liaising closely with the Government, local authorities and supporter groups, while being responsive to any future changes to national or local guidance.

“The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

“No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public on a weekly basis.”

News of the Premier League’s record high comes shortly after three St. Stephen’s Day fixtures were the subject of postponements.

In addition, Crystal Palace had their application for a late postponement against Spur rejected – with manager Patrick Vieira missing out on taking place on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s game at home to Wolves has also fallen victim to the virus, with an escalating outbreak emerging in Wolves’ side.

