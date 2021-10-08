Premier League rivals Liverpool and Man United set to battle over AC MIlan’s Franck Kessie

Man United and Liverpool are set to battle it out for AC Milan’s Franck Kessie.

Premier League rivals Man United and Liverpool are set to go to battle over the services of AC Milan’s Franck Kessie.

The highly-rated AC Milan midfielder is believed to be running down his contract at the San Siro with French giants PSG also circling for his signature.

But according to the Express, Premier League rivals Man United and Liverpool are both fancied to prise him away from Serie A – with United’s search for a holding midfielder continuing.

Franck Kessie set for transfer saga.

AC Milan’s Kessie is set to be one of the most in-demand midfielders during the upcoming transfer window as he looks set to run down his contract at the Rossoneri.

The Ivory Coast international has impressed at the San Siro since joining in 2019 – but it appears likely he is on his way out of the Italian giants.

Two Premier League clubs are in the chase for the midfielder, with United and Liverpool set to do battle over his services. Free-spending PSG are also said to be in the hunt for his signature.

Since making the move to AC Milan in 2019 on a permanent basis, the powerful midfielder has played 80 times. He initially joined the club in 2017 on a loan deal.

Kessie not the only name United are targeting.

The Ivory Coast international is not the only central midfielder that United are said to be targeting, with Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips also believed to be on their radar.

This comes as it looks likely that Donny van de Beek is set for an Old Trafford exit in the near future. The Dutch midfielder is understood to be piquing the interest of Everton, with his days at the club seemingly numbered.

Rio has been speaking with the midfielder https://t.co/ZIO9hfoOkk — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) October 6, 2021

Declan Rice was also interesting Man United bosses, but his hefty asking price has turned those at the club away from him.

Kessie did interest United before his move to AC Milan in 2017, but a move would fall through for the powerful midfielder.

