Ex-Premier League striker admits he ‘feels for’ Romelu Lukaku

Former Premier League striker Glenn Murray admits that he ‘feels’ for Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku, who has yet to fire for the Blues this season.

Lukaku’s performances have gone under the microscope in recent weeks, following his highly-controversial interview with Italian TV.

But Murray has expressed a sense of pity for the Belgian, who is evidently suffering from a lack of confidence for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

“I feel for him, I really do,” Murray said on BT Sport ahead of the start of their game against Brighton & Hove Albion. “I watched his performance [against Manchester City] and I think he is lacking in confidence.

“I don’t think that this move from Inter Milan has gone as well as he would have liked. Well, we know that it hasn’t gone the way he would have liked it to.

“[There are] are just little things like, just dropping it off to no one. Normally he brings it in, and he usuallly does show a little bit more composure.

“[Against Manchester City], he was running into players, and he doesn’t have the pace to get past them.

“And then this one for me is is the worst of the lot,” he added when referring to Lukaku’s early miss against Manc City. “The start of it was good. He turns John Stones inside and out.

“He’s bearing down on goal, but he’s not confident. If he was [confident] he would have taken that shot on.”

While Lukaku’s struggles have been well documented of late, he does, however, possess the personal quality to come through this latest sticky spell.

Saying that, he does need to answer his critics at Stamford Bridge sooner rather than later, with patience beginning to wear thin at the Bridge.

